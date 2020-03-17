Gerald McCoy, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy agreed to a three-year deal Tuesday, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

McCoy, 32, spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. He compiled 37 tackles and five sacks for a Panthers team that finished 5-11 and then fired head coach Ron Rivera. The franchise hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule in January.

"I know the fans are disappointed but I'm gonna tell you something. PSA: No fan is more disappointed than the people playing the game," McCoy said in December. "Any negativity coming our way, anything like that, I guarantee you don't feel as bad as we feel. It's us, it's our names on that tape, it's our names being talked about."

McCoy came to the Panthers on something of a prove-it deal after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him last May. In Tampa, McCoy was a perennial Pro Bowler who ranked among the fiercest pass-rushing defensive ends in football. In Carolina, McCoy was still effective but appeared to be past his prime.

Dallas can only hope the change of scenery allows him to return to his Pro Bowl form. The 2019 season was the first time McCoy played an entire 16-game slate since 2013, and he's as healthy as he's been in recent memory heading into the offseason.

As a cost-effective veteran who can still get to the quarterback, McCoy should be a quality signing.