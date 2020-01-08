Astros' Carlos Correa Details 'Terrible' Experience of Puerto Rico Earthquake

Elsa/Getty Images

Carlos Correa and his family are safe and planning to help others following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that devastated his native Puerto Rico early Tuesday.

"Yes, everybody's safe," the Houston Astros All-Star shortstop confirmed, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman on Tuesday night. "Everybody is okay, thank God. I'm grateful for that. At the same time, I got extended family on the island of Puerto Rico that I got to take care of. So we're already taking action on that."

Correa described the earthquake as the "scariest moment of my life" on Twitter. Berman relayed the 25-year-old's thoughts on his "terrible" experience and how he plans to help victims through his Correa Family Foundation:

"We're going to focus on schools," Correa said on his foundation's relief efforts. "Kids, unfortunately, they're not going to be able to go to school because they don't have a school to go to. Education is real important to me and our foundation. We want to be able to rebuild those schools as fast as possible."

Correa and his wife, Daniella, also spoke with KHOU 11:

Correa was involved in helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017. He collaborated with Astros owner Jim Crane to ship 100,000-plus pounds of supplies to the country and organized charity events plus a concert, per the Houston Chronicle's Hunter Atkins.

The Correa Family Foundation has started a Puerto Rico Earthquake Fund with a goal to raise $20,000.

The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year and 2017 World Series champion was drafted first overall by the Astros out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft.