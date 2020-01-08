Marcell Ozuna Says Cardinals Are Top Choice in Free Agency; Rangers in Mix

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 8, 2020

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Marcell Ozuna #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after striking out in the seventh inning of game two of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna, one of the biggest remaining MLB free agents, reportedly has made it clear where he wants to play.

According to Neftali Ruiz of CDN 37 in the Dominican Republic (h/t Z101 MLB Insider Hector Gomez), Ozuna said he's hoping he can work out a new deal to stay in St. Louis. Ozuna said the Cardinals and Texas Rangers are still in the driver's seat for his services but he'd prefer to remain in Missouri. 

"St. Louis is on the hunt. We will see which one of the two [it] will be [Cardinals or Rangers]," Ozuna said per Gomez' translation. "I've been in St. Louis and I like the city. My first option will be St. Louis. If they step up I will stay, if not I will find a new home."

   

