Marcell Ozuna Says Cardinals Are Top Choice in Free Agency; Rangers in Mix

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna, one of the biggest remaining MLB free agents, reportedly has made it clear where he wants to play.

According to Neftali Ruiz of CDN 37 in the Dominican Republic (h/t Z101 MLB Insider Hector Gomez), Ozuna said he's hoping he can work out a new deal to stay in St. Louis. Ozuna said the Cardinals and Texas Rangers are still in the driver's seat for his services but he'd prefer to remain in Missouri.

"St. Louis is on the hunt. We will see which one of the two [it] will be [Cardinals or Rangers]," Ozuna said per Gomez' translation. "I've been in St. Louis and I like the city. My first option will be St. Louis. If they step up I will stay, if not I will find a new home."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.