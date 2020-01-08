Report: Eagles' Carson Wentz Briefly Had Memory Loss After Jadeveon Clowney Hit

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The concussion Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks reportedly included a temporary bout of memory loss.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reported Wentz was unable to remember what happened on the play when Jadeveon Clowney hit him or who the Eagles played the week before immediately after the hit.

Gunn added that Wentz "had a little bit of trouble sitting in a stationary position" while being examined in the medical tent.

The concussion occurred in the first quarter when Wentz took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney as he was falling to the ground.

Referee Shawn Smith told reporters after Seattle's 17-9 win they didn't call a foul because "Wentz was a runner and he did not give himself up" and the contact by Clowney was incidental.

Clowney was criticized for appearing to go after Wentz. Mike Pereira, the NFL's former vice president of officiating, said Tuesday on the 94WIP Midday Show he thought it was a dirty play.

"I think it was a cheap shot and the reason that I base it with that, is on regular speed video not slow motion," he said. "Slow motion distort everything. Listen, I don't think Clowney tried to hurt anybody, but I do think he tries to punish him and that was my opinion of the play. Needlessly, punish him."

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya), the league is reviewing the play and Clowney could be fined, but a suspension is unlikely.

Wentz played just nine snaps, going 1-of-4 for three yards, before being taken out. Josh McCown finished the game, completing 18 of his 24 attempts for 174 yards. He was also sacked six times.