Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Hits Dad with Tennis Racket on Video in Outburst

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand in his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during day five of the ATP Cup Group Stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 07, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally caught his father with his racket during an outburst at the ATP Cup on Tuesday during his match with Nick Kyrgios.

The Greek smashed his racket in anger after losing an opening-set tiebreak, and his swing caught Apostolos Tsitsipas, who was seated next to his son's chair as captain of the team.

The 21-year-old lost 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in Brisbane, Australia.

According to the Guardian, the world No. 6 played down the incident after his defeat.

"Maybe I'll [have to] stay in my room for three days," said Tsitsipas. "It happened accidentally. I didn't mean to do it and straight away forgot about it and moved on from there. It happens. I wasn't aiming to do that, it's just that it went out of control, unfortunately."

Related

    Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Hits Dad with Racket in Outburst

    World No. 6 jokes that he'll get grounded

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Hits Dad with Racket in Outburst

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Andy Murray Won't Play in 2020 Australian Open Because of Pelvic Injury

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray Won't Play in 2020 Australian Open Because of Pelvic Injury

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Andy Murray Out of Australian Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray Out of Australian Open

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Serena Named AP Female Athlete of the Decade

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Named AP Female Athlete of the Decade

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report