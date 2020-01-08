Zion Williamson Almost Didn't Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Wanted to Return to Duke

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting called for a foul against Central Florida during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Duke defeated Central Florida 77-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he wanted to spend another season at Duke and waited all the way until the deadline for underclassmen to declare before officially entering the 2019 NBA draft. 

Williamson explained during an appearance on The JJ Redick Podcast with his Pelicans teammate he knew Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski wouldn't let him return, and conversations with his mom, step dad and teammates helped finalize his decision despite his desire to remain in college:

The 2019 Naismith College Player of the Year was selected by New Orleans with the first overall pick in June's draft, but he's yet to make his NBA debut while completing his recovery from knee surgery.

                 

