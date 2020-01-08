Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks Title Race, UCL Final Target

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said Liverpool are focussed on winning as many trophies as possible this season, not just breaking their 30-year league title duck.

In 2019-20, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, and they already have one hand on the Premier League trophy thanks to their phenomenal opening half of the season:

Barring a collapse of unprecedented proportions, Liverpool will finally win their 19th English league title this term after claiming their last in the 1989-90 season.

The Merseyside giants also have an opportunity to match Manchester United's 1999 treble, as they are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as defending champions as well the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Alexander-Arnold told the club's official matchday programme that reaching a third successive final in Europe's premier tournament is a key target along with winning the title, per Sam Williams of Liverpool's website:

"Keeping up the momentum we've got and trying to replicate 2019 as much as possible because, if we do that, I think more trophies will come.

"With the position we are in in the Premier League, if we can replicate what we did in the first half of the season, then we will be in a solid position come May.

"Hopefully we can get to another Champions League final, too, but we've got a difficult draw. Atletico Madrid are a stubborn team, one that's hard to break down, and a passionate team with a passionate manager. It'll be interesting to see the two managers on the touchline and see who is more passionate."

The Englishman added the venue of this year's Champions League final is a big motivator for Liverpool.

It is scheduled to take place on May 30 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Liverpool famously came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to claim the iconic trophy for a fifth time in 2005.

As Alexander-Arnold noted, though, the Reds have a significant hurdle to get over in the shape of Diego Simeone's Atleti side.

The Madrid outfit know how to succeed in tournament football.

They won the UEFA Europa League in 2017-18 and reached the Champions League final in 2015-16 and 2013-14.

The first leg of Liverpool's last-16 tie against Atleti takes place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on February 18, with the second leg at Anfield on March 11.