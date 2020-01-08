Tampa Bay's 9-Goal Game, David Pastrnak Extends Points Streak, Top Highlights

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning unleashed one of the best offensive performances we will see all NHL season Tuesday night.

Jon Cooper's side racked up nine goals in a blowout home win over the Vancouver Canucks, in which seven players struck the back of the net.

Additionally, 10 Lightning skaters recorded an assist, with Brayden Point contributing three handouts to go along with his single tally.

Carter Verhaeghe was the breakout star of the performance by recording his first-career hat trick, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy chipped in 21 saves.

Tampa Bay was not the only Atlantic Division side in the headlines Tuesday night, as the division-leading Boston Bruins knocked off the Nashville Predators.

In the 6-2 victory, David Pastrnak extended the NHL's longest-active points streak to 11 and made some history by contributing on the game's first goal.

Tuesday's NHL Scores

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Arizona 5, Florida 2

New York Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 (Final/OT)

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4 (Final/OT)

New York Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Boston 6, Nashville 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Lightning Rack Up 9 Goals on Vancouver

With their nine-goal output Tuesday, the Lightning tied a franchise record for most goals in a single game, per NHL Public Relations.

The other two performances came on November 8, 2003, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins and November 14, 2019, against the New York Rangers.

Verhaeghe and Point led a collection of five players with multi-point games, as the team's Twitter account pointed out.

To complete his hat trick, Verhaeghe scored on the power play, with his teammates making sure to give him scoring opportunities, per NHL.com's Corey Long.

"It feels pretty good," Verhaeghe said. "All the guys were trying to get me the puck there and [Kucherov] makes a great play. It was a great effort by the guys."

Lighting captain Steven Stamkos noted the 24-year-old could have scored even more on a night in which everything went right for the Atlantic Division side:

"He has been playing with some more confidence now, and we saw that tonight. He could've had four or five. Obviously, it was great to get him out there, and [Kucherov] made a great play, and as you could tell by the celebration on the bench, we were so happy for him."

The victory extended Tampa Bay's winning run to eight games, and it could rack up a few more to prolong the streak with the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils next up on the schedule.

The Lightning need to maintain their victorious form to keep pace with the Bruins, who are seven points above them in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Pastrnak Extends Points Streak to 11 Games

It did not take long for Pastrnak to keep his points streak alive.

He produced his 32nd goal of the campaign in the first period of Boston's 6-2 triumph over Nashville.

This is Pastrnak's second double-digit point streak of the 2019-20 season, and he is two games away from matching his current season-high, as NHL PR pointed out.

The Boston forward also entered rare company by tallying the opening goal of Tuesday's contest.

Per NHL PR, he is the eighth player in league history to contribute to the first tally of a game in six straight contests.

On a team level, the Bruins believed Tuesday was one of their better overall performances, as Patrice Bergeron noted to NHL.com's Robby Stanley:

"It's been a while since we've played as a team like that. Assertive and on the puck for 60 minutes throughout the game without stopping. There's going to be some breakdowns. We're playing some good teams. Obviously it's a great league and those points don't come easily, but I thought the way we competed and the way we played, good things will happen every time if we do that."

Pastrnak's next chance to further extend his points streak comes Thursday at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

Wednesday's NHL Schedule

Winnipeg at Toronto (7:30 p.m. ET)

Washington at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Dallas at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)