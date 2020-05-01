Ex-Redskins RB Chris Thompson, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson reportedly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Thompson became a free agent for the first time since Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

"At this point, I really don't know what's going to happen," the 29-year-old told The Sports Junkies in December (h/t NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux).

Thompson has struggled with injuries throughout his career. His 2017 campaign was cut to 10 games due to a season-ending fractured fibula. The following season also saw Thompson play in only 10 games because of rib injuries.

Last season, he was hampered by turf toe and missed five games.

"I'm only 29," Thompson added. "I'm not falling apart. I hurt my toe; I didn't break my leg or anything like that. I just hurt my toe, and it happened to linger on longer than the doctors expected. But I'm not done. I'm still the guy I've been the last four years, regardless of what it may look like or what some people may think. I'm still that guy. I can still play. I have all the confidence in myself."

Overall, Thompson rushed for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on 250 carries across 66 games. The Florida State product's best efforts came in 2016 when he gained 356 yards and scored three touchdowns on 68 rushes across a full 16 games.

Veteran Adrian Peterson led all Washington rushers with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. The 35-year-old was placed in a more prominent role with Thompson out and 2018 second-rounder Derrius Guice's torn meniscus abbreviating his sophomore season to five games.

Thompson will have a fresh start in Jacksonville. He figures to be a third-down asset with Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead also in the Jags' backfield.