Ex-Redskins RB Chris Thompson, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 1, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 08: Chris Thompson #25 of the Washington Redskins leaves the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson reportedly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Thompson became a free agent for the first time since Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

"At this point, I really don't know what's going to happen," the 29-year-old told The Sports Junkies in December (h/t NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux). 

Thompson has struggled with injuries throughout his career. His 2017 campaign was cut to 10 games due to a season-ending fractured fibula. The following season also saw Thompson play in only 10 games because of rib injuries.

Last season, he was hampered by turf toe and missed five games. 

"I'm only 29," Thompson added. "I'm not falling apart. I hurt my toe; I didn't break my leg or anything like that. I just hurt my toe, and it happened to linger on longer than the doctors expected. But I'm not done. I'm still the guy I've been the last four years, regardless of what it may look like or what some people may think. I'm still that guy. I can still play. I have all the confidence in myself."

Overall, Thompson rushed for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on 250 carries across 66 games. The Florida State product's best efforts came in 2016 when he gained 356 yards and scored three touchdowns on 68 rushes across a full 16 games.

Veteran Adrian Peterson led all Washington rushers with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. The 35-year-old was placed in a more prominent role with Thompson out and 2018 second-rounder Derrius Guice's torn meniscus abbreviating his sophomore season to five games.

Video Play Button

Thompson will have a fresh start in Jacksonville. He figures to be a third-down asset with Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead also in the Jags' backfield.

Related

    Cost-Conscious ESPN Looking Internally for MNF Talent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cost-Conscious ESPN Looking Internally for MNF Talent

    Michael McCarthy
    via Front Office Sports

    Clowney Not in Hurry to Sign

    Seahawks and Titans have both made multiple offers to Jadeveon Clowney but not at his desired price (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Clowney Not in Hurry to Sign

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Did the Jags Spend the Picks They Received from Pre-Draft Trades?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    How Did the Jags Spend the Picks They Received from Pre-Draft Trades?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Which teams make the most sense for the newly available QB?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report