Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals 'Intrigue' Rockies Most as Partners

John Leyba/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are National League Central rivals on the field and may also be rivals off it this offseason as they potentially try to acquire Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the "two teams in particular have intrigued" a Rockies squad looking for possible trade partners.

Some fans may question the inclusion of the Cubs.

After all, they have superstar Kris Bryant at the hot corner and have more pressing needs than third base heading into the 2020 campaign. However, Passan noted Bryant could be traded this offseason as the major-market team looks to get under the luxury-tax threshold and restock its farm system.

In that scenario, acquiring Arenado would help Chicago remain competitive in 2020 even while losing the 2016 NL MVP.

As for the Cardinals, Passan suggested they could move veterans Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter to accommodate Arenado's remaining contract, which pays him $234 million over seven years. Only Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and Miles Mikolas are signed beyond 2021.

The acquisition of Arenado would be a significant development in an NL Central race that figures to be hotly contested between the Cubs, Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and upstart Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old is a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glover and four-time Silver Slugger who has played 155 or more games each of the last five years. He slashed .315/.379/.583 with 41 home runs and 118 RBI during the 2019 campaign while serving as one of the best offensive players in the league.

Landing him in a trade could help the Cardinals separate from the rest of the division or allow the Cubs to survive a possible Bryant trade and remain in the playoff picture.