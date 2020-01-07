Video: Larry David Says He Called Jets in 2018, Told Them to Draft Lamar Jackson

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If only the New York Jets would have listened to comedian Larry David.

The avid New York sports and die-hard Jets fan said he's tried his best to help his team out, but apparently his useful advice was met with laughter instead of being lauded. During an interview on The Michael Kay Show, the comedian brought up his team's lack of luck in the draft and lamented that twice the front office chose not to trust his gridiron expertise.

David said, just before the 2018 NFL draft, he called up then-Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to advise him to draft quarterback Lamar Jackson (3:25):

"He kind of gave me the most condescending ... he laughed at me," David said.

While usually that would be a compliment in David's profession, it wasn't the response he was going for at the time. That wasn't the only time the creator of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm gave draft advice to the Jets.

In 2006, he called Mike Tannenbaum to suggest the team select Reggie Bush. Unfortunately, Bush was drafted two spots before the Jets' turn and they selected D'Brickashaw Ferguson—which David says he was on board with.

As it turned out, Maccagnan wouldn't get the chance to draft again for the Jets after not heeding David's advice. He was replaced by Joe Douglas last June.