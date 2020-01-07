NBA Trade Rumors: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic Only Available for 'Crazy' Offer

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

While Bogdan Bogdanovic would be one of the hottest trade commodities ahead of February's deadline, it does not appear the Sacramento Kings are motivated to move him.

Jason Jones of The Athletic reported it would take a "crazy" offer for the Kings to trade Bogdanovic, who will be a restricted free agent in July. It appears Sacramento is comfortable allowing Bogdanovic to hit the open market, where the team will have matching rights to any contract he signs.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field (38.3 percent from three).

The Kings are a disappointing 14-23 but are only two games out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference. They entered the 2019-20 season with playoff aspirations, and it's unlikely they'll become sellers unless the chasm between themselves and other contenders widens.

Bogdanovic is coveted around the NBA for his ability to stretch the floor and facilitate on the perimeter. The Kings would likely get a first-round pick and a young player in exchange for Bogdanovic from a contender, even in what could be a rental situation.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Kings were engaged in talks for Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, and Bogdanovic was considered a must-have in any deal. By the tone of this report, it seems unlikely the Kings would be willing to make such an exchange.

Things could very quickly change, however, if the Kings fall out of playoff contention.