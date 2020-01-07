Inter Milan Reportedly in Transfer Talks for Manchester United's Ashley Young

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 7, 2020

Manchester United's Ashley Young smiles before the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/Associated Press

Inter Milan are reportedly in transfer talks with Manchester United over a January move for captain Ashley Young, according to Sky in Italy:

Antonio Conte's side are willing to offer the versatile 34-year-old an 18-month contract at the club, per the report (h/t Sky Sports News).

Young joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2011. His contract expires in the summer, and he does not expect to be offered a new deal, according to Rob Dawson at ESPN FC.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

