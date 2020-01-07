Inter Milan Reportedly in Transfer Talks for Manchester United's Ashley Young

Jon Super/Associated Press

Inter Milan are reportedly in transfer talks with Manchester United over a January move for captain Ashley Young, according to Sky in Italy:

Antonio Conte's side are willing to offer the versatile 34-year-old an 18-month contract at the club, per the report (h/t Sky Sports News).

Young joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2011. His contract expires in the summer, and he does not expect to be offered a new deal, according to Rob Dawson at ESPN FC.

