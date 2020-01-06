Video: Big Show Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP in 6-Man Match in WWE Return

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Big Show made a shocking return to WWE programming in the main event of Raw on Monday night.

The World's Largest Athlete was the surprise tag team partner for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe as they faced off with Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

The match ended in a disqualification when Rollins hit Big Show with a steel chair, but Rollins was on the receiving end of a thunderous punch from the former world champion.

It was Big Show's first appearance since he teamed with Sheamus and Cesaro in a loss to The New Day on SmackDown Live in November 2018. He hadn't wrestled on Raw since his Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman in September 2017.

At the very least, Big Show has one more appearance in store. He'll rejoin Owens and Joe for what's being called a "fistfight" for the Jan. 13 edition of Raw.

During an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin in May 2018, Big Show confirmed he had signed with WWE through 2020. Perhaps the 47-year-old has one more WrestleMania run left in the tank before he steps away from wrestling for good.