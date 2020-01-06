Video: Big Show Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP in 6-Man Match in WWE Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

COLOGNE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 11: Big Show during WWE Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on February 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Big Show made a shocking return to WWE programming in the main event of Raw on Monday night.

The World's Largest Athlete was the surprise tag team partner for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe as they faced off with Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. 

The match ended in a disqualification when Rollins hit Big Show with a steel chair, but Rollins was on the receiving end of a thunderous punch from the former world champion.

It was Big Show's first appearance since he teamed with Sheamus and Cesaro in a loss to The New Day on SmackDown Live in November 2018. He hadn't wrestled on Raw since his Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman in September 2017.

At the very least, Big Show has one more appearance in store. He'll rejoin Owens and Joe for what's being called a "fistfight" for the Jan. 13 edition of Raw.

During an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin in May 2018, Big Show confirmed he had signed with WWE through 2020. Perhaps the 47-year-old has one more WrestleMania run left in the tank before he steps away from wrestling for good.

Related

    Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

    😤 Brock Lesnar entering the Rumble 🔥 Andrade and Rey Mysterio show out ➡️ Tap for full recap

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Brock Lesnar to Enter Royal Rumble First

    Paul Heyman says the WWE Champ will enter this year's Royal Rumble at No. 1

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Brock Lesnar to Enter Royal Rumble First

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Seth Rollins Remain WWE's Top Star?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Will Seth Rollins Remain WWE's Top Star?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report