Malcolm Jenkins on Future with Eagles: 'I Won't Be Back on the Same Deal'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins divulged Monday that he is seeking a new contract ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the veteran defensive back said: "I won't be back on the same deal. That won't happen."

Jenkins has one year remaining on his current contract at a base salary of $7.6 million. Per Spotrac, Jenkins' average annual salary ranks 12th among NFL safeties, and it is far below the highest-paid players at the position, as Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears, Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, Landon Collins of the Washington Redskins and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs all make at least $14 million per year.

The 32-year-old Jenkins skipped voluntary workouts prior to the 2019 season, but he entered the campaign in fine form and appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the sixth consecutive year, which was no small feat given how many significant injuries the Eagles dealt with in 2019.

During his six-year stint in Philadelphia, Jenkins has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. He did not receive a Pro Bowl nod this season, but he finished with 80 tackles, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

Jenkins believes his play should earn him a pay raise:

"I'm not one to beg. I am a very prideful person, so I feel like what I put out there this year, what I put on tape, what I've given to this team is more than enough. I can't do any more. So for me, I feel good about that; that it'll be good enough for me to go into this offseason with certainty that I'll be fine.

"I want to be valued, I want to be compensated for what I'm worth, but I want to win, I want to be in a good locker room. I'm a prideful person who enjoys to compete and win, but I'm not a dummy either. So at this point in my career, I weigh all these things."

Jenkins spent the first five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Eagles, and it can be argued that he has played the best football of his career in Philly.

He has won one Super Bowl each with the Saints and Eagles, established himself as one of the best tackling safeties in football and cemented his status as the heart-and-soul leader of the Eagles' defense, much like Brian Dawkins before him.

Above all else, reliability has been Jenkins' hallmark, which is something that can't be taken lightly by the Eagles' front office since the team ended its season with 13 players on injured reserve.

The Eagles' campaign ended in disappointment with an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but if they can keep Jenkins happy and get healthy, they have a chance to be a threat in the NFC once again next season, especially coming out of a weak NFC East.