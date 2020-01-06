Anonymous Exec: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Want to Win Title Without Each Other

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke with six NFL executives regarding their takes on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's future following the Pats' 20-13 wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

One executive posited that Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who have been together since 2000 and won six Super Bowls, want to find success without each other.

"I subscribe to the theory that Brady and Belichick each wants to win one (championship) without the other," the unnamed executive told Sando. "Belichick’s path to doing that is by getting another high-level quarterback, which he knows he can do only if he drafts one."

Brady, 42, will be a free agent in March. He is not eligible for the franchise tag.

At this juncture, retirement doesn't seem to be on the table for Brady, who called it "pretty unlikely" following the Titans loss.

As for whether he wanted to return to New England, Brady said the following:

"I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization. Playing for [Pats owner Robert Kraft] all these years, and for Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me—just being with them. So I'm very blessed.

"I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

The Patriots picked Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. He was behind Drew Bledsoe on the depth chart in 2000 and the beginning of the 2001 season before Bledsoe suffered a sheared blood vessel against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Brady took over and has been the team's starting signal-caller when healthy ever since.

For his part, Kraft doesn't want to see the 20-year veteran in another uniform and would welcome a return.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Kraft on Saturday:

"Before the season started, it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right.

"I love the young man like he's part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who's done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do, and what's in his own best personal interest."

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post speculated on the most likely destinations for Brady should he decide to leave, with the Los Angeles Chargers leading his list:

"There’s uncertainty about whether Philip Rivers will return for a 17th season with the Chargers, who are coming off a 5-11 season with Rivers having thrown 20 INTs to go with 23 TDs. The Chargers also will be moving into a new shared LA stadium with the Rams and are in the throes of a franchise identity crisis since moving out of San Diego.

"They need to sell PSLs. Brady, a California native, could add some buzz to a team whose fan base has dwindled. He would have some talent around him with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry."

Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 6.6 yards per attempt. The three-time NFL MVP helped lead the Pats to a 12-4 record and their 11th straight AFC East title.