WWE Raw Preview: The Beast Is Back, Wedding Fallout and More for January 6

Credit: WWE.com

The first WWE Raw of 2020 hits the USA Network Monday night with a jam-packed episode, headlined by the return of WWE champion Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate returns on a broadcast that will also see both the United States and tag team titles defended, as well as the latest chapter in an unlikely pairing.

And just seven days removed from one of the wildest weddings in wrestling history, what's next for Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan and Lana?

Already Announced

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

A New No. 1 Contender

Lesnar's return almost certainly suggests we will have our first hint at a new No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. The question is just who that might be.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe are two of the higher-profile babyfaces on the roster, yet they appear to be all tied up with their vendetta against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. Rey Mysterio already had his shot and Ricochet, a dark-horse candidate has been de-emphasized of late.

The most intriguing option is Drew McIntyre, whom WWE Creative has been heating up and even let showcase his personality a week ago. The Scottish Psychopath demolished Raw tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in short, impressive and definitive fashion and finally looks like the guy who could give Lesnar a hell of a fight.

Regardless of who it is, The Beast's return will mark the beginning of a new feud that will culminate at Royal Rumble in a major title defense. As usual, Lesnar's appearance brings a certain must-see element to Raw.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens Band Together

A week ago, Joe and Owens forged a partnership in their war with Rollins and AOP. It is another instance of singles stars without much in common, besides their shared hatred of a foe, putting their differences aside to ensure neither get their asses kicked in any more three-on-one beatdowns.

This week's broadcast should give fans the first hint of what that partnership looks like as they continue to battle The Architect, Akam and Rezar.

With the Royal Rumble upcoming and a shot at a WrestleMania 36 main event at stake, it should be interesting to see if they show any signs of a fracture in their already-delicate partnership or if they maintain their united front against the lead heel on the show and his cronies.

Don't be surprised to see Joe and Owens square off with AOP as that seems to be the next logical progression in the story.

Wedding Fallout

Last week's broadcast ended as wildly and unpredictably as imaginable, with Morgan returning to television and revealing her romantic relationship with Lana, just before Rusev emerged from a giant cake and fought off Lashley.

The chaotic conclusion to the angle sets up a show Monday in which WWE Creative will reveal either its endgame or that the whole thing has been made up as it goes and it really has no idea what is next.

It is nice to see the underutilized Morgan in a high-profile storyline, but the question is whether her appearance last week was merely meant to be a distraction or if WWE is going all-in on the same-sex relationship storyline.

And where does Rusev fit into this if both him and Lashley are essentially being shoved to the background?

The segment that closed last week's show was one of the most buzzed-about in recent memory. While that is a good thing for the sake of tracking interest in a particular storyline, it also puts a ton of pressure on management to provide a quality follow-up.

We will find out fairly quickly just how well thought out the program has been.