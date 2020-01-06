Troy Aikman: Cowboys' Handling of Jason Garrett Highlights Team's 'Dysfunction'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told Mike Doocy of Fox 4 Sports that his former team's actions before officially firing head coach Jason Garrett on Sunday reveals the team's "dysfunction":

"I'm disappointed...on a lot of levels with the way it all unfolded after the season ended.

“Breakups are always hard. We all understand that at whatever level they occur. But I don't know that after all that he gave and committed to this organization that he received the same in return."

"When the organization was unwilling to come out publicly and say that we are seeking a new coach and yet at the same time reports are coming out that they're interviewing potential new candidates for the head coaching position, it's disappointing. I think in a lot of ways it shines a light on some of the—I guess, dysfunction—if you will within the organization and how they kind of got to the point where they're at now."

Garrett was officially let go after nine-plus seasons at the helm and seven days after the team's 2019 campaign concluded following an 8-8 year.

The last week included a series of meetings with team brass, rumors and speculation about Garrett's job status and reports that Dallas was conducting interviews with other head-coaching candidates despite no official news emerging that their old one was being relieved of his duties.

The Cowboys have not made the NFC Championship Game since Aikman quarterbacked the team to the round following the 1995 regular season en route to a Super Bowl XXX win.

Garrett, who played in the NFL for eight years, served as Aikman's backup from 1993-1999.

Dysfunction isn't a word solely used by Aikman to describe the Cowboys, with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Tom Ryle of Blogging the Boys having also done so in recent days.

The season was also disappointing, with the Cowboys starting 3-0 before limping to the finish line at 8-8 and one game outside the playoff picture.

A talented offense sputtered down the stretch, highlighted by what ended up being a de-facto NFC East title game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 that culminated in a 17-9 loss.

In fairness to Garrett, his teams have gone 85-67 since taking over midway through the 2010 campaign. He has the third-best winning percentage in Dallas coaching history behind Super Bowl-winning legends Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson.

However, the Cowboys won just two playoff games under Garrett, and the team's offensive decisions routinely came under fire, most notably this year.

A change seemed as though it would be in order, but the week after the regular season ended on Sunday, Dec. 29 dragged on without any concrete conclusions about Garrett's future.

Dallas has finally moved on, however, and the search for its new leader begins.