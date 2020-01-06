NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Vegas Picks and Predictions Ahead of Divisional Round

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL playoff underdogs could achieve success for a second consecutive week due to large spreads for the AFC divisional round.

The Baltimore Ravens opened as a double-digit favorite over the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs are close to that title for their showdown with the Houston Texans.

Since large spreads have been assigned to the two AFC games, the underdogs could make you money without winning outright.

The spreads are smaller for the two NFC games, with the Green Bay Packers the lowest favorite of the group at four points.

Divisional-Round Odds

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

All Times ET.

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (-6.5) (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (-10) (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (-9.5) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Predictions

Tennessee (+10) at Baltimore

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Titans are set to play their fifth playoff qualifier in a row Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Since Week 15, Mike Vrabel's side split its series with the Houston Texans, lost to the New Orleans Saints at home and defeated the New England Patriots in the wild-card round.

In all of those games, the Titans thrived on the ground through Derrick Henry, who may have another massive work load in front of him.

Since Week 10, Henry owns six triple-digit rushing performances and he has 393 yards on 66 carries in the previous two contests.

The Titans running back could be one of the few players in the NFL capable of matching the ground output of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram.

Baltimore leads the NFL with 3,296 rushing yards on 596 carries, which is 98 more touches than second-place San Francisco had in the regular season.

All three players are expected to put the opposing rushing defense under duress, even though they have played well of late.

Tennessee gave up 98 rushing yards to the Patriots, while the Ravens held the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers under 100 rushing yards in Weeks 16 and 17.

If Henry keeps pace with Baltimore's duo, the Titans could remain within one score for the bulk of the contest.

But winning outright may be difficult since Ryan Tannehill is coming off a 72-yard passing performance.

If Tannehill is unable to match his counterpart, Jackson's aerial ability could be the difference-maker for the Ravens.

Jackson has completed at least 60 percent of his passes in the last eight games and he owns six outings with three or more passing scores in that stretch.

In the same span, Tannehill recorded three touchdown passes on two occasions and he has not reached the 200-yard mark since Week 16.

Houston (+9.5) at Kansas City

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston deserves a bit more respect than it is receiving on the line because it owns a regular-season win over the Chiefs.

In the Week 6 triumph at Arrowhead Stadium, Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and Carlos Hyde added 116 rushing yards. Watson also scored twice on the ground.

Kansas City allowed Houston, Baltimore, Green Bay and Minnesota to score over 20 points on its home soil, so it could be susceptible to trailing at points and not covering the 9.5-point spread.

The Chiefs' defense improved in December by holding three opponents to single digits, but only one of their foes in the last month of the regular season made the postseason.

The home side could also be at a disadvantage in the secondary with safety Juan Thornhill out due to an injury. He recorded five passes defended and three interceptions, and his absence may allow Watson to test the AFC West winner with a few early deep passes to see if it can stop him.

Kansas City still has Tyrann Mathieu in place at safety, so he could make a difference shadowing DeAndre Hopkins along with a corner to force Watson to use secondary options in the aerial attack.

Hopkins came alive in the second half of the wild-card round win over the Buffalo Bills to record his highest playoff yardage total.

If Watson and Hopkins connect early, the Texans should stay within one score of the home side.

However, the difference could be the ample options at Patrick Mahomes' disposal.

A combination of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Damien Williams, Mecole Hardman and others could be too much for Houston's defense to handle in a close game.

The Texans have allowed over 400 total yards in each of their last four games, and that could be their downfall Sunday afternoon.

