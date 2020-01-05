Look: Saints' Michael Thomas Likes Tweets Questioning No PI Call on Vikings TD

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Michael Thomas isn't necessarily tweeting through it, but his stance regarding Kyle Rudolph's game-winning touchdown catch in the Minnesota Vikings' 26-20 wild-card victory over the New Orleans Saints is obvious.

Many wondered whether Rudolph was guilty of pushing off Saints cornerback P.J. Williams prior to hauling in a four-yard touchdown grab:

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Thomas began "liking" tweets criticizing how the play was handled by the officiating crew:

Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, confirmed that officials in the league's New York office reviewed the play and determined Rudolph didn't commit offensive pass interference. While acknowledging contact between Williams and Rudolph, Riveron said that "none of that contact rises to the level of a foul."

Once again, the Saints head into the offseason amid controversy.

Sporting goods stores in the greater New Orleans area should stock up on referee shirts when the 2020 regular season draws near.