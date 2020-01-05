Jurgen Klopp Applauds Takumi Minamino's 'Outstanding' Liverpool Debut

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised new signing Takumi Minamino for a "super, outstanding" debut at Anfield on Sunday when his side defeated Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Minamino, 24, signed with Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg on December 19:

Klopp was impressed at how seamlessly his new arrival has settled into Liverpool's plans and picked out his willingness to play a leading role chasing back in defence. He told reporters after the game:

"Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for.

"Your first game in a team you don't know, if it's a settled team it's already difficult—this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together. And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved."

The attacking midfielder started in a central role and pushed to the tip of Liverpool's spear at times, playing 70 minutes before he was taken off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 22-cap Japan international put in a diligent display, looking busy in attack and defence to earn a standing ovation upon his withdrawal:

Klopp added: "He didn't look tired, but because we don't know him that long, we just wanted to save him a little bit, so [we] took him off."

Minamino became the third player to join Liverpool with previous connections to Salzburg, with winger Sadio Mane and midfielder Naby Keita as the others.

Rather than a foreign signing having the decisive say in Sunday's derby, it was homegrown Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones, 18, who steered in a superb winner in the 71st minute:

The Japanese came to England having scored nine goals and recorded 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg in the first half of this season.

He scored twice in the UEFA Champions League for Salzburg, one of which came in a 4-3 defeat to then-future employers Liverpool, via the Mirror:

Paul Joyce of the Times confirmed Minamino's transfer to Merseyside cost Liverpool £7.5 million, which has looked like a bargain since the deal was announced.

His Liverpool debut showed promise for what's to come. Minamino will look to be involved when his new outfit travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and hope to increase their 13-point lead at the Premier League summit.