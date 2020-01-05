76ers Trade Rumors: Knicks' Marcus Morris Drawing Interest from Philly

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Although Marcus Morris recently claimed he didn't want to be part of a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks forward has also reportedly gained interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The contending squad reportedly sees the veteran as a "solid two-way forward bench piece," per Berman.

This comes after Morris reaffirmed his commitment to New York despite the team's struggles.

"I told you before I'm in New York and love being here. I'm excited to help to turn this around," he said Friday. "I'm not paying that any mind. I'm focused on what we got going on in this locker room."

If going from the 10-25 Knicks to the Clippers didn't excite him, the 76ers likely won't make too much of a difference in Morris' mind from a contending perspective.

However, the Philadelphia native could choose to play closer to home after bouncing around to five different organizations over his nine-year career.

Meanwhile, the 76ers could use any help they can get after four straight losses and a 3-7 record in the last 10 games. The team remains competitive at 23-14 overall, but the 7-12 road record has been a major problem.

The starting five has been reliable, but depth has been a problem with few trustworthy options on a nightly basis.

Morris could represent a major boost after averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 32 appearances this year. He helped the Boston Celtics over the past couple of seasons both in the starting lineup and off the bench, and he could bring the same type of energy to another Eastern Conference contender this season.

The Knicks would likely welcome any assets they can get for the one-year rental, but the challenge could be finding room in the cap for the 76ers to acquire the remainder of Morris' $15 million contract for 2019-20.