Report: Drew Brees Wants to Sign New Saints Contract; Won't Retire with SB Win

James Kenney/Associated Press

Regardless of how things play out in the postseason, the New Orleans Saints reportedly don't have to worry about losing quarterback Drew Brees.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 13-time Pro Bowler doesn't plan to retire if the Saints win a Super Bowl and the "likelihood" is the two sides will work out a short-term deal or a "last resort" of playing next season under the franchise tag.

Brees' current contract⁠—a two-year, $50 million pact signed in March 2018⁠—includes a voidable year in 2020 that allowed the Saints to prorate his bonus money out over three years instead of two.

That deal came after back and forth between both sides that bled into the start of free agency. ESPN's Mike Triplett reported that at least one other team was willing to offer him $60 million guaranteed over two years before the Super Bowl XLIV MVP re-signed in New Orleans.

Now in his 19th NFL season and 10 days away from his 41st birthday, Brees shows no signs of slowing down. He has led the NFL in completion percentage in each of the last three seasons, including a 74.3 mark in 2019, and averaged 270.8 passing yards per game with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games this year.

The Saints are entering the playoffs with a 13-3 record after winning the NFC South for the third straight year. Their lone Super Bowl appearance was their victory over the Indianapolis Colts after the 2009 season.