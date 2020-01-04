Rick Carlisle Says Teams Are 'Beating the S--t' out of Luka Doncic on Defense

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NBA teams have no choice but to key in on Luka Doncic when the Mavericks star comes to town, and that's beginning to play out in more dangerous ways for the breakout forward, according to his coach.

"They're beating the s--t out of him," Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He's handling it well, but teams are taking liberties with him."

Carlisle said he's had multiple conversations with NBA referees to no avail.

"It isn't right," Carlisle said.

Carlisle noted that Doncic is handling the increase in physical play well enough, but that's beside the point.

You don't have to look far for evidence to support Carlisle's complaints, either. The Mavs' injury report is littered with Doncic's ailments. In the last week alone he's dealt with a sprained ankle, back contusion, sprained wrist and thigh contusion.

Doncic also missed four consecutive games in mid-December with a right ankle sprain. Whether those injuries are a result of the regular wear and tear of playing in the NBA or something more deliberate is up for debate, but it's not surprising for teams to continually adjust their approach and intensity when guarding an elite player.

It hasn't deterred Doncic from making his opponents look outclassed. The second-year player ranks third in the league in points per game (29.1) and assists per game (8.9), while he's 17th in rebounds (9.6). Doncic has also topped 30 points in three of his last four games and has played at least 30 minutes in his last five contests.

In any case, keeping Doncic healthy and allowing him to play his game is unquestionably Dallas' top priority. The Mavs are just 1.5 games out of first place in the Southwest Division. That doesn't happen without Doncic in the lineup.

Which is why Carlisle stepping up to speak out on behalf of his star player isn't surprising. It may also cost him a fine from the league, which generally frowns upon derogatory comments toward its officials.

Whatever the cost is will be worth it if it allows Doncic to play without fear of being targeted.