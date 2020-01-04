WWE SmackDown Ratings Down Slightly Despite John Morrison, Sheamus, Usos Returns

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Friday night's WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its viewership decrease compared to the 2.431 million viewers it garnered last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.418 million viewers Friday and finished with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for fourth on the night.

Friday's SmackDown was among the most newsworthy episodes in recent memory, as it featured the return of several significant Superstars in John Morrison, Sheamus and The Usos.

It was revealed several weeks ago that Morrison was set to return to WWE after eight years away, and it came to fruition Friday. After The Miz snapped and attacked Kofi Kingston following a loss to the New Day member, Morrison answered the door to Miz's locker room and turned away an interview request.

Miz and Morrison formed a tag team in 2007 early on in their respective WWE tenures. They went on to become the WWE and World Tag Team champions together before embarking on successful singles careers.

With Morrison back and involved with The Miz, it seems as though a rivalry between New Day and the team of Miz and Morrison for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships could be in the cards.

Also, after several weeks of vignettes, Sheamus returned during a match between Shorty G and Dash Wilder of The Revival. Sheamus laid out Shorty G with a Brogue Kick and may be on the verge of being built into a threat to win the Royal Rumble.

SmackDown closed with a tag team match pitting Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. After "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt interfered and attacked Bryan, Corbin and Ziggler attempted to humiliate Reigns once again.

Just when Corbin and Ziggler were about to handcuff Reigns and cover him in dog food, The Usos ran down to save their cousin. It marked the first time The Usos have been seen on WWE programming since July, and it may have signaled the formation of a new stable.

With the Royal Rumble and the start of WrestleMania season just a few weeks away, WWE seems to be setting the stage for some intriguing storylines, and that may help aid SmackDown in the ratings over the next several weeks.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).