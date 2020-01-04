Cowboys Head Coach Rumors: Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis Interviewing Saturday

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are lining up coaching candidates for interviews, with Marvin Lewis reportedly scheduled to meet with the team.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the former Cincinnati Bengals head coach will meet with the Cowboys on Saturday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will interview with the Cowboys.

Dallas still hasn't announced a decision regarding head coach Jason Garrett. ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday the Cowboys intend to move on without him after having showed an "abundance of care and respect."

Garrett's contract expires Jan. 14.

Lewis, 61, spent 2019 as a special adviser at Arizona State for head coach Herm Edwards. He was with the Bengals for 16 seasons from 2003-18 and set franchise records with 131 career wins and seven playoff appearances.

The Cowboys finished with a disappointing 8-8 record this season. They haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2006-07.