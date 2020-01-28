Randy Orton's Brilliant Turn on Edge, Drew McIntyre the Star, More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on a jam-packed WWE Royal Rumble, the January 27 edition of Monday Night Raw was full steam ahead toward WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches, and they had a chance to instantly make their mark by deciding who they would fight on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Legends of the business returned in the Rumble with a new focus. MVP quietly arrived with a new focus.

Edge though was not quiet with a flurry of pyro behind him as he marched to the ring with a new focus. The Rated R Superstar had plenty to say and do now that he could finally begin to end his career on his own terms.

The red brand though is still about new talent though, and there were clear stories to tell particularly for the standouts. Humberto Carrillo challenged Andrade for the United States Championship and would not rest until he held gold.

This night had much to show fans eager to understand what the future could hold for WrestleMania season.