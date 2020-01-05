Power Ranking Every WWE Royal Rumble Match Since 2000

0 of 22

Credit: WWE.com

It's hard to argue against the Royal Rumble being one of if not the greatest gimmick match WWE has ever created.

Following its debut in 1988, the annual Battle Royal went on to become a celebrated and anticipated event every January. Starting in 1993, the stakes were raised when it was determined that the winner would earn a world championship match at WrestleMania.

After over three decades, it would be easy for the bout to lose its luster, especially now that there are two (one for the men and one for the women). However, WWE and its Superstars have found ways to keep it interesting and exciting year after year.

In this millennium alone, there have been some truly tremendous Rumbles, while others have fallen flat. While the fans haven't been satisfied with everyone who has won it in recent years, the surprises and overall unpredictability that comes with Royal Rumbles have at times made up for the underwhelming outcome.

The upcoming installment will have a lot to live up to if the past 22 Rumble matches have been any indication. From the bottom of the barrel to the best of the bunch, this list will look at every Royal Rumble that has taken place since 2000.

It will be exclusive to the Royal Rumble matches that have occurred at the event itself and not anywhere else (ex. the Greatest Royal Rumble from 2018).

With all of the formalities out of the way, let's get ready to Rumble.