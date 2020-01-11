Grading Every NFL Team's 2019 Draft Haul

0 of 32

Typically, you need multiple seasons to evaluate an NFL draft class. Some rookies miss their entire first year because of injury. Others play sparingly as they transition between college and the pros. A player may unexpectedly regress or progress after one season.

Still, you can take an initial snapshot of the most recent draft class and highlight some of the early bloomers and question marks.

How can we assess a draft class after one season?

Production is the biggest factor. Obviously, it's harder to find a starting-caliber player in the middle-to-late rounds than the opening night of the draft. Teams that flip Day 3 picks into Day 1 contributors deserve praise for finding unheralded gems. Finally, we'll measure a club's hit rate. Did the front office acquire three solid players out of a small group of six or a large class of 10?

Because of unpredictable ups and downs at the beginning of a player's career, the grades below won't heavily emphasize forecasts for next season and beyond. Keep Baker Mayfield's step back and Lamar Jackson's leap forward in mind for reasoning on that aspect.

Using the criteria above, let's take a look at the 2019 draft class for all 32 teams and grade each group.