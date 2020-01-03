Nuno Espirito Santo Says Jesus Vallejo Will Return to Real Madrid

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Jesus Vallejo likely will return to parent club Real Madrid in January, and another loan deal for the talent seems likely.

Per AS English, the defender hasn't played nearly enough during his loan spell in England, and Nuno seemed to confirm rumours Vallejo will be returning to the Spanish capital:

"I'm going to be clear: Jesus probably is going because he wants to play. He's a young and talented player that we brought here with high expectations, but it didn't work out. It's time for him to go and find a club where he can play and keep on progressing because the talent is there.

"It's based on reality. He had moments that he played, moments that he performed well, and some moments he didn't perform well. That's the case of Vallejo.

"Clearly, it didn't work out. When things don't work out, you have to look at yourself as a coaching staff. How can you make things work for the best? Sometimes you don't have time, it's three parts: you, the player, the clubs, all these things."

The 22-year-old has started just a single Premier League match and made one further appearance off the bench.

According to La Liga Lowdown, Leganes have already expressed an interest in bringing him in:

Vallejo emerged as a top prospect at Zaragoza and was plucked away by Los Blancos in 2015. He returned to his former club on loan and then had a breakout campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016-17, fueling hopes he could soon break into the Real starting XI.

But his career and progression have stalled since, and he made just four starts in La Liga last season. That prompted Real to send him on loan again.

While things haven't worked out in the last few seasons, it's easy to see why Real haven't given up hope he'll come good yet. Vallejo's lone campaign in the Bundesliga was phenomenal, and even saw him nominated for a spot in the team of the season:

While his progression has stalled since, the lack of consistent playing time has been a major factor. A bigger role elsewhere may just be what he needs to get back on track, before finally getting his break at Real.

Leganes are in the relegation zone in La Liga and have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with 30 goals conceded. Only Espanyol, Mallorca and Real Betis have done worse so far.

Los Pepineros are desperate for defensive reinforcements and would likely insert the youngster into their starting XI right away.