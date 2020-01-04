Seahawks vs. Eagles: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild Card

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the NFL postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Doug Pederson's side used a four-game winning streak to clinch the NFC East crown and a home Wild Card Round meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. The No. 5 seed in the NFC dropped three of its last four games, but it does hold a regular-season win over the Eagles.

Despite their losing run, the Seahawks come into Lincoln Finanical Field as a slight favorite and with more experience at the quarterback position with Russell Wilson.

Seahawks at Eagles Information

Date: Sunday, January 5

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Seattle (-1.5); Over/Under: 45.5

Predictions

Russell Wilson Accounts for Majority of Seattle's Total Yards

Wilson may have to use his arm and legs to keep Seattle's Super Bowl aspirations alive.

The Seahawks enter Lincoln Financial Field with an edge at wide receiver thanks to Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and they could be called on more by Wilson if the running backs fail to make an impact.

Philadelphia owns the third-best rushing defense in the NFL, as it allowed 1,442 yards on 353 carries.

If the Eagles silence Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer, Wilson will be forced to beat the NFC East side on his own.

In Week 17, Wilson accounted for 262 of Seattle's 348 total yards, and he may need to produce a higher percentage for Pete Carroll's team to feel comfortable Sunday.

One of the keys for the Seattle quarterback is holding on to the ball. He has not thrown an interception or lost a fumble in the past three weeks. Before Week 15, the 31-year-old was picked off in four consecutive contests, including the Week 12 trip to Philadelphia.

If he plays turnover-free ball and connects with his top wideouts while threatening a bit on the ground, Wilson could have an effective performance that leads his team into a potential NFC West rematch with the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Dallas Goedert Produces Career-Best Numbers

Carson Wentz has relied on his running backs and tight ends in the passing game, with a handful of unsung wide receivers on the active roster.

Zach Ertz's status is still in question, so Dallas Goedert could be in for a massive outing from the tight end position.

There is "optimism" about Ertz's status for Sunday, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. Even if he plays, he may not be at 100 percent, which would lead to more targets for Goedert.

In the past two weeks, the second-year player received 22 targets and earned two of his four highest receiving totals of the season. Goedert's numbers may increase even more against a Seattle defense that has conceded the second-most receiving yards to tight ends.

Seattle was one of three squads to allow 1,000 receiving yards to players at the positions. The other two were the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

Goedert's best game of the season came in Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys, as he had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He could achieve similar success as the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, who had seven catches for 86 yards in Week 17 versus the Seahawks.

Since Wentz will have more reliance on Goedert, he should eclipse what Kittle produced at CenturyLink Field and exploit one of Seattle's biggest weaknesses.

