NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Predictions and More for Wild Card Weekend

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The race for Super Bowl LIV is set to begin in earnest. Twelve teams remain alive for the NFL's biggest prize, and the playoff action kicks off Saturday with Wild Card Weekend. By Sunday evening, four teams will join the 20 already working toward next season.

To say that the stakes are high would be an understatement.

Here we'll dig into some of the latest buzz heading into Saturday's action. We'll also run down the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend, make predictions and examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

2020 NFL Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4



Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Online

Line and O/U: HOU -3, 43.5

Prediction: Buffalo 23-20

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line and O/U: NE -5, 44.5

Prediction: New England 23-22

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line and O/U: NO -7.5, 49.5

Prediction: New Orleans 33-24

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line and O/U: SEA -1.5, 45.5

Prediction: Philadelphia 29-27

Wet Weather Could Affect Titans-Patriots

Saturday's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots was already likely to be a low-scoring affair. With league rushing leader Derrick Henry and the Titans' run-oriented attack on one side and New England's first-ranked scoring defense (14.1 points per game allowed), this should be a grinding, physical affair.

Weather is likely to only add to the physical nature of the game. Winter Storm Henry is expected to make its way to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday and potentially add a little water to the equation:

While it doesn't appear likely that the Patriots and Titans will play in horrendous conditions, the rainy weather and near-freezing temperatures could lead to a more ground-oriented approach for both teams.

On the surface, this would appear to benefit the Titans. However, wet weather often leads to turnovers, something the Patriots defense has thrived on all season long.

Ertz a Doubt for Sunday

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles may be without one of their biggest weapons when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Tight end Zach Ertz, who suffered a rib fracture and a lacerated kidney in Week 16, has not been cleared to play. His status will be determined on Saturday, but it is very much in doubt.

"He is still not cleared for any contact," head coach Doug Pederson said, per Olivia Schaller of the team's official website. "He will work a little on the side, like he's done this week. We're waiting on a few doctor results [Saturday]. If things go favorable, he'll play and if they don't, he won't."

This is a significant issue for the Eagles, as Ertz serves as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver. In 15 games this season, he caught 88 passes for 918 yards and six touchdowns.

On a positive note, running back Miles Sanders is expected to play for Philadelphia. The rookie out of Penn State racked up 818 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Minnesota Will Be Down 2 Key Defenders

While the Minnesota Vikings should have all of their top pass-catchers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, their defense may be missing a couple important players.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St.Paul Pioneer Press, cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) has been ruled out, while fellow linebacker Mike Hughes (neck) has been placed on injured reserve.

Hughes appeared in 14 games during the regular season, while Alexander appeared in 13. Their absence will be a significant blow to a Vikings defense tasked with slowing the Saints' seventh-ranked passing attack.

Minnesota's secondary depth will be tested by quarterback Drew Brees and his precision passing. The Vikings are likely to double No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas for most of the game, but with Alexander and Hughes out, Brees could find several mismatches with his secondary receiving targets.

The Vikings may ensure that they aren't beaten by Thomas, but they may, in turn, struggle to contain the likes of Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Ted Ginn Jr.