Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, Preview

Chelsea begin their FA Cup campaign at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with second-tier Nottingham Forest the visitors seeking to secure an upset in Round 3.

The Blues have been going well in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, where they sit in fourth place. The new manager would love to secure silverware in his first term in charge, though—it's a competition Lampard excelled in as a player, winning the title on four occasions.

As for Forest, they are in fourth in the Championship having put together an overdue promotion push under manager Sabri Lamouchi. It will be fascinating to see how strong a side they field with that in mind.

Here are the latest odds and key viewing details for the fixture, as well as a preview of what's to come from the Bridge on Sunday.

Odds

Chelsea win (1/5)

Draw (15/2)

Forest win (16/1)

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 2:01 p.m. (GMT), 9:01 a.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

At the end of a busy festive period, the chances are that Chelsea and Forest will make changes for this fixture.

The Blues were held in their previous outing, drawing 1-1 in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion. They failed to take their chances in a dominant first-half showing and eventually paid the price late in the game.

Per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, there were some signs of tiredness creeping in to Chelsea's play in the final stages of the match:

Lampard's week got even more frustrating when he came down with a sickness bug soon after that draw. Assistant manager Jody Morris took the press conference on Friday ahead of the Forest clash:

The match is set to be a chance for some players to make a case for more minutes, with the Chelsea website suggesting the likes of Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi may all feature.

The latter of that quartet has been linked with a possible move to Aston Villa in recent weeks. According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Batshuayi wants to stay, despite spending the majority of the campaign as Tammy Abraham's backup:

As for Forest, they come into the game in great spirits, winning their last three matches in succession.

After years of inconsistency, they appear to have discovered an identity under Lamouchi, and they will feel confident of going to Stamford Bridge and causing problems for the Blues. Given their promotion ambitions, the coach has a big call to make on which of his key men feature.

Paul Taylor of The Athletic reflected on a thrilling 3-2 win for Forest in their previous fixture:

Chelsea have quality in reserve in their squad, and whatever team Lampard fields will be too strong for Forest. Players like Christensen and Barkley, who many expected to have stellar campaigns, will be hoping a new year means a new start for them.

Forest will go into the game without pressure and with a packed away end supporting them. Although they are capable of making this a nervy afternoon for the Blues, they'll leave London on the end of a narrow loss.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest