Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Wild-Card Games

One of the first moves when choosing a NFL wild-card round daily fantasy lineup may be to select players who helped you achieve success in fantasy football during the regular season.

The thought process could be that some of the NFL's top players would carry over their play into their biggest games of the season to date.

However, not all of the marquee names available for your lineup have racked up stellar playoff numbers, like Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Others, like New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, can be trusted more Saturday and Sunday, but before you lock in your lineup, a deeper look at the player's postseason history and wild-card matchups are required.

Wild-Card Daily Fantasy Advice

Avoid DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins' playoff history and his matchup with one of the top defensive backs in the NFL should keep him out of wild-card lineups.

The five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver does not have a 100-yard performance in four postseason appearances.

A year ago against the Indianapolis Colts, Hopkins managed five receptions for 37 yards in a 21-7 defeat.

In his playoff career, Hopkins owns 22 catches on 39 targets for 238 yards and a single touchdown, which came in the wild-card win over the Oakland Raiders three seasons ago.

In fact, Hopkins' January yardage totals have decreased in every contest since his postseason debut in the 2015-16 wild-card round versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston is facing a Buffalo Bills passing defense that held three of its last four opponents under 200 yards and has one of the best corners in the league in Tre'Davious White.

White has 17 passes defended, six interceptions, four tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

He is expected to stick Hopkins for most of Saturday afternoon to force Deshaun Watson to beat the No. 5 seed with different weapons.

If that occurs, starting Hopkins could set your lineup back and keep you out of money-winning positions.

With better options in the next three contests, like Michael Thomas and Tyler Lockett, you can afford to stay away from Hopkins.

Rely on Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints appear to be the safest bet of the four favored sides to win because of their form inside the Superdome.

In his last two home contests, Brees produced a total of 656 passing yards and nine touchdowns versus the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Brees has 17 touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 1,997 passing yards on home soil this season.

In his previous four postseason appearances, the 40-year-old threw for multiple touchdowns and at least 249 yards.

His Sunday production should be something similar, as he works with the best receiver in the league.

Brees and Thomas should challenge the Minnesota secondary that allowed 23 touchdowns and 5.8 yards per pass attempt.

In the Vikings' last five road trips, they have allowed over 200 passing yards, and three of their four largest concessions have occurred away from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Relying on Brees to anchor your lineup at quarterback feels like the smart move, and a stack with Thomas or Alvin Kamara may be a wise decision if you can manage it.

