UTEP HC Rodney Terry in Critical but Stable Condition After Allergic Reaction

UTEP head basketball coach Rodney Terry was hospitalized Wednesday in Miami after an allergic reaction.

The school announced Terry remains in critical condition, but he is expected to make a full recovery after going into anaphylactic shock on Jan. 1.

"UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry was admitted to a Miami area hospital on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 1 due to anaphylactic shock," per UTEP's statement (h/t Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times). "Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench."

Terry traveled with the team to Miami for Thursday's game when his allergic reaction occurred. Assistant coach Kenton Paulino took Terry's place on the bench for the Miners in their 69-67 loss to Florida International.

"He really wanted to be here," Paulino said in a post-game radio interview (h/t Bloomquist). "He's doing much, much better. They want to hold him a certain period of time, but he's ready to get back."

UTEP will travel to Boca Raton, Florida, for Saturday's game against Florida Atlantic. The team will return to El Paso after that for three straight home contests against Southern Mississippi (Jan. 9), Louisiana Tech (Jan. 11) and UTSA (Jan. 15).

Terry, 51, is in his second season as head coach at UTEP. The Miners' nine wins in 2019-20 have already surpassed their total from all of last season (8-21).