Predicting the 6 WWE and AEW Stories That Will Define 2020

Credit: WWE.com

We are only a few days into the new year but it is already clear which storylines WWE and All Elite Wrestling plan on featuring over the next 12 months.

2019 was a strange year for the wrestling industry. It marked the introduction of AEW to the landscape and saw WWE hit record low ratings while continuing to expand its reach internationally with the opening of the UK Performance Center.

We saw moments such as Chris Jericho becoming the first AEW world champion, Kofi Kingston winning his first WWE title, Jon Moxley quitting WWE, and Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair main-eventing WrestleMania 35.

AEW appears to be going through something of a reset as the year begins. Win-loss records are being wiped clean so people can get a fresh start and new storylines are being introduced.

Let's look at which feuds and storylines will be the top priorities for AEW and WWE in the new year.