2020 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Ryan Tannehill, Yannick Ngakoue

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

To uncover a person's potential, sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery. This is an important aspect of the NFL that often goes forgotten until a player breaks out in a new home.

Did Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins misuse or misguide quarterback Ryan Tannehill? Perhaps not, but the former Texas A&M standout has been reborn this season with the Tennessee Titans. Not only has he helped lead Tennessee to the playoffs, but he also finished the regular season with a quarterback rating of 117.5—the fourth-highest single-season rating in league history.

As the Titans prepare to face the New England Patriots on Saturday, Tannehill is gearing up to be one of the most intriguing players on the free-agent market—that is, if the Titans let him get that far.

According to ESPN's Diana Russini, Tennessee is planning on giving Tannehill a long-term contract whenever their postseason run ends:

For the Titans, this makes sense. The offer will likely include plenty of incentives and an out to protect the franchise from the possibility of this season being an anomaly. At 31 years old, Tannehill could potentially be Tennessee's starter for the next half-decade or more.

A long-term deal would also make sense for Tannehill, who could potentially earn more on the open market but might also wind up back in a situation that doesn't foster his strengths.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Tannehill and the Titans will agree to a three- or four-year deal, similar to the four-year contract Nick Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason. That contract included an annual salary of $22 million with a potential out for the Jaguars after to seasons.

Prediction: Titans sign Tannehill to a four-year deal.

Yannick Ngakoue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While the Jaguars don't have a quarterback heading to market—Foles is probably there for at least one more season—they do have one of the league's top players entering free agency.

While Yannick Ngakoue doesn't always get the sort of attention other edge-defenders command, he has quietly been elite over the past several seasons. The 2016 third-round pick finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He has 37.5 sacks in four pro seasons.

The problem for Jacksonville is that it doesn't currently have the cap space needed to extend Ngakoue. The Jaguars are projected to have just over $1 million in cap space at the start of free agency.

Mismanagement of the cap, and of Ngakoue's future, could be one of the reasons why Jacksonville decided to part with vice president Tom Coughlin.

"Just before training camp last summer, Coughlin declared that the Jags had made their final and best offer to pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue," Albert Breer of SI.com wrote. "The problem? It was late July, and negotiations were still in the early stages, having only started earlier that month."

Now, the Jaguars will have to scramble if they hope to retain Ngakoue.

One option is to part with defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. While Dareus is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $22.5 million in 2020, only $2.5 million of that is dead money. Releasing Dareus would save the team $20 million in cap space, a large chunk of which likely going to Ngakoue.

Prediction: Jaguars release Dareus, sign Ngakoue to a multi-year deal.

Robby Anderson

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Jets don't have a player of Ngakoue's caliber heading toward free agency. However, wide receiver Robby Anderson could be attractive to the right team. He is a speedy downfield threat who can stretch the field, and that skillset is always going to carry value in the NFL.

Anderson knows that he has value as well, which could lead to his departure from New York.

"He has played much better in recent weeks, though, and may have priced his way out of New York," Ralph Vacchiano of SNY wrote. "He's going to want more than $10 million per season over the long term. The Jets should try to get him short-term for around $8 million per year, or let him go."

The Jets, who are projected to have more than $65 million in cap space, could afford to meet Anderson's $10-million-per-year desires. That doesn't mean they will. New general manager Joe Douglas may want a contrast to last offseason, when New York spent big on players like Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell.

One team to watch here could be the Dolphins. Recently hired offensive coordinator Chan Gailey held the same position with the Jets when Anderson had his best season (941 yards, seven touchdowns) in 2017.

Prediction: Anderson doesn't re-sign in New York.