Greatest Individual Performances in WWE Royal Rumble History

Credit: WWE.com

For over three decades, the Royal Rumble match has provided WWE Superstars with the most amount of opportunities to shatter the glass ceiling and obtain superstardom.

It's traditionally the most important night of the year for many men and women, and for good reason: a strong showing in the Rumble can only equate to big things.

Of course, winning the Rumble and advancing to the main event of WrestleMania is the goal, but scoring as many eliminations as possible can sometimes be equally effective. Likewise, making a moment can go a long way in allowing a Superstar to stand out and eventually work their way up the ladder.

Kofi Kingston is a prime example of someone who, despite never having won the Rumble, has been a recurring highlight in the annual Battle Royal over the years. He always avoids elimination in entertaining fashion, and as a result of fans' unrelenting support, he finally captured the WWE Championship in 2019.

The most impressive competitor in any Rumble isn't necessarily the one who winds up winning it. Rather, they're the ones who get the entire wrestling world buzzing and go on to cement themselves as stars.

Nobody has announced their entry into the 2020 men's match just yet, but anyone looking to enter the fray should follow in the footsteps of these five men who went the distance and left an indelible mark on Royal Rumble history.