2020 Senior Bowl: Bengals, Lions' Staffs Named as Coaches for Game

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions have been selected to coach the 2020 Senior Bowl, featuring many of the top prospects in the NFL draft.

The Bengals hold the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft while the Lions are slated to pick third overall, giving both teams an opportunity to do some early scouting before making important selections. Both teams are also retaining their head coaches in Zac Taylor and Matt Patricia, providing some needed consistency after disappointing seasons.

The Washington Redskins—which have the No. 2 pick—officially announced their new head coach Ron Rivera Thursday after firing Jay Gruden during the season.

"Coaching in the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for us to learn about these players," Taylor said, via the press release. "You get a chance to spend a full week with the players and really learn what they’re about. We will be looking for leadership, character and talent. To get a chance to coach them up close and in person is a great opportunity for our staff."

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers staffs were in charge of the game last year and both used it as a key evaluation tool in the draft.

The Raiders selected safety Johnathan Abram in the first round after seeing him in the game, while the 49ers took receiver Deebo Samuel early in Round 2. Oakland ended up with eight different players on the active roster or practice squad who competed in the 2019 Senior Bowl.

It shows that even if Cincinnati or Detroit look in another direction with their first-round picks, they can still use this game to evaluate players who can fill up their roster.

The two teams could use all the help they can get after winning a combined five games in 2019.