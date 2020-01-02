Dylan Moses Backtracks on Staying at Alabama, Final Decision Coming Jan. 20

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Just days after announcing he would return to Alabama for his senior season, Dylan Moses will now wait until the Jan. 20 deadline before making his final decision on the 2020 NFL draft.

The linebacker posted a statement on his Instagram account Thursday with a message from his father, Edward Moses:

This comes after announcing his return to school in another Instagram post Monday.

"Football is not who I am. It is what I do," he wrote in the Monday post. "Life after football is what I am most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible situation to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true."

Moses missed the entire 2019 season due to a knee injury suffered in an August practice, although he still could end up being taken early in the 2020 draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the linebacker as the No. 28 overall prospect in a December update prior to the announcement of returning to school.

However, his father's statement indicated the "Loss of Value" insurance Moses received last spring could factor into the decision. The attorney will investigate whether he can make a claim for losses and his camp is "in negotiations" with Alabama about potentially returning.

If Moses does return, it would be a major boost for the Crimson Tide after a relatively disappointing 2019 season with the squad missing the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama relied heavily on younger players at linebacker, resulting in a defense that allowed 18.6 points per game, most since 2007 in Nick Saban's first year with the team.

Moses, who led the team in tackles in 2018 and was a Butkus Award finalist, would provide immediate stability on that side of the ball and make the Tide once again a top contender for a national championship.