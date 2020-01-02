Pelicans' Zion Williamson Completes 1st Full Practice Since Knee Injury

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson went through his first full practice with the team, head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed Thursday.

Gentry also ruled out Williamson making his debut when the Pelicans play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday or Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Williamson discussed his return and said he doesn't yet have a timetable for when he'll be available to suit up.

This at least represents progress for the No. 1 overall draft pick as he continues his recovery from knee surgery in October. ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported at the time New Orleans was hopeful Williamson could return by Christmas.

As Christmas passed without any significant developments, some thought the Pelicans should consider shutting Williamson down for the entire 2019-20 season.

New Orleans will obviously take every precaution before clearing the 19-year-old for game action. His return to practice indicates he may not be too far away.

Stadium's Shams Charania reported Thursday that "both sides are hopeful of a January season debut."

The Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference at 11-23, and the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Dec. 17 they might be open to moving Jrue Holiday for the right price:

Regardless of when he finally plays, it's too late for Williamson to alter New Orleans' trajectory this year. He can still provide the fanbase with some optimism and excitement about the future.

Williamson would also benefit from getting some experience now as the Pelicans shift their focus largely toward 2020-21 and beyond.