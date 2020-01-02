OC Todd Monken Reportedly Told Opponents Before Games Browns Were a 'Total Mess'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken was reportedly open about the team's dysfunction during the 2019 season.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Monken would tell opposing coaches prior to games that the Browns were a "total mess" and also suggested that there were inconsistencies between the game plans that were put in place and what happened on Sundays.

Monken, who served as the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013 until 2015, was brought in by Freddie Kitchens to be the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019, but it was Kitchens who had play-calling responsibilities.

Kitchens spent part of 2018 as the Browns' offensive coordinator following the firing of head coach Hue Jackson. He seemed to work well with then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and helped lead a Cleveland offense that ranked 13th in total yardage and 20th in scoring.

The Browns dropped to 22nd in both yardage and scoring this season, however, despite the fact that they acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via trade with the New York Giants. Cleveland also went from 7-8-1 in 2018 to 6-10 this season and extended its playoff drought to an NFL-worst 17 years.

As a result, Kitchens was fired after just one season as head coach, while the Browns and general manager John Dorsey mutually agreed to part ways.

With Kitchens and Dorsey gone, Monken's fate will be up to whomever the Browns hire as their new head coach and GM, but it is difficult to envision him returning in the wake of Jackson's story.

While there is plenty of work to do in Cleveland, whoever assumes the role of offensive coordinator will have plenty of talent to work with in 2020, including Mayfield, Beckham, running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.