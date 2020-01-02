Dani Olmo Wants Barcelona Return 'As Soon as Possible' Amid Transfer Rumours

Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb forward Dani Olmo has said he hopes a transfer to Barcelona can be finalised "as soon as possible" amid speculation linking him with a move to the Camp Nou.

Olmo has enjoyed a strong season with the Croatian club and turned in a number of eye-catching performances in the UEFA Champions League. Unsurprisingly, speculation regarding his future has started to intensify, with the Blaugrana said to be in the hunt for the player.

The 21-year-old was actually part of the La Masia setup with the Catalan giants before making his move to Zagreb. Speaking to L'Esportiu (h/t Stephen Crawford of Goal), Olmo said he was excited by the prospect of a return to the club:

"It makes me happy that the rumours have become a concrete proposal and that Barca considered the possibility of bringing me back home. I spent six years at La Masia, and they taught me lifelong values.

"My goal is to go to the next European Championship, and that will be difficult for me in the next six months if I only play in a minor competition like the one in Croatia. I want to take a step forward, not only to go to the European Championship but also to keep improving.

" ... If there is an agreement between both clubs then it is better to leave now, as soon as possible."

Per Crawford, Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are also said to be interested in signing the player.

Olmo's technical ability and understanding of the game is indicative of a La Masia footballing education.

He scored this stunning volley against Manchester City in the Champions League earlier in the season:

Olmo's qualities would make him a useful addition for most teams in Europe. Not only is he a goalscorer, he's dynamic, hardworking and versatile in where he can operate—the Spain international can play through the middle or on either flank.

Having made his senior Spain debut in November, it's understandable that Olmo has ambitions to represent the nation in next summer's European Championship. However, Richard Martin of Reuters is unsure whether a move to Barcelona would help those hopes:

After all, Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde has a number of high-class attacking options to choose from.

Before the winter break, there were encouraging signs from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as an attacking trio. Additionally, Barcelona will have Ousmane Dembele returning from injury soon, while 17-year-old Ansu Fati has shown he can make an impact at the highest level.

Olmo's career is on an upward trajectory, and it's understandable that a move back to Barcelona is tempting for him. However, at this juncture, it's important he continues to get regular minutes—something that might not be the case if he returns to the Camp Nou.