Pep Guardiola on Joao Cancelo Exit Rumours: 'I Don't Know What Will Happen'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he isn't sure if Joao Cancelo will leave the club this month amid recent speculation regarding his future.

Cancelo arrived at City in the summer from Juventus after establishing himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in European football. However, he's struggled for game time at the Etihad Stadium, prompting rumours of a possible mid-season move.

Cancelo was given a rare start on Wednesday, as City were 2-1 winners over Everton in the Premier League. Afterward, Guardiola was asked about the player and was coy over any potential developments over the Portugal international, per Chris Wheeler of the MailOnline:

"This player we bought him for many years, not for six months, but what happens happens. As I said, I don't know what will happen in a few weeks, and in the summer we will discuss.

"If a player wants to leave, it's simple. The agent has to call to the club, arrive at an agreement, and he will leave—and if he doesn't get an agreement, he will stay here.

"The rumours are rumours; they are what they are. Until the agents call or we call, I don't take any interest about that. In the last month, we've had the best Kyle (Walker), and I give continuity to him. Joao is adapting, and he has a special quality, and he can help us in many, many games."

As Wheeler noted, Cancelo has been linked with a move back to his former club Valencia in January.

City made a number of changes to their XI against the Toffees and were still able to get over the line thanks to a brace from Gabriel Jesus:

Cancelo produced arguably his best performance in a City shirt, as he was a fantastic outlet for Guardiola's side.

From his right-back slot, he got forward regularly and produced some quality deliveries into dangerous positions. He set up Phil Foden with an excellent cross, although the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Sam Lee of The Athletic commented on how assured Cancelo looked in the defensive side of his game against Everton:

The 25-year-old has moved clubs frequently in recent seasons, having already played for Benfica, Valencia, Inter Milan and Juventus. Now he should be in the peak years of his career and would no doubt benefit from some stability.

Cancelo has plenty to offer if he can find form on a consistent basis, and performances like the one against Everton will only earn him more favour with Guardiola as the right-back seeks to add to his five Premier League stars.