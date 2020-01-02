NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule and Super Bowl Predictions

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV is approaching on February 2, and only two of the 12 teams that made the playoffs will be heading to Miami.

The field must first be whittled down over the next few weeks, starting with four Wild Card Round matchups. The two AFC games will be Saturday, followed by the two NFC contests on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full playoff schedule, followed by a prediction for who will be competing in Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England/Houston/Buffalo at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl LIV Predictions

The Ravens have won a franchise-record 12 consecutive games. They just completed the first 14-win regular season in team history. And their talented star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, will likely be the winner of the NFL MVP Award.

Baltimore is going to make it to Super Bowl LIV, too.

As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Ravens have home-field advantage through the playoffs, which means they could host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history. After receiving a first-round bye, they'll wait to see which team they'll face in the AFC Divisional Round.

In the AFC, Baltimore's top challengers will be Kansas City and New England. The Chiefs are one of only two teams to beat the Ravens this season, and the Patriots are always a contender when the postseason arrives.

However, Baltimore is too talented on both sides of the ball for either of those teams to beat it in these playoffs. Jackson's dynamic playmaking ability helped lead the Ravens to an NFL-record 3,296 total rushing yards in the regular season. And when they're not running the ball, Jackson has no problem going through the air, as he led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns.

The Ravens will handily win two games to reach the Super Bowl, likely avenging their earlier loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Things might be a bit more competitive in the NFC this postseason. The 49ers, Packers and Saints all won 13 games, while the 11-win Seahawks are also a dangerous wild-card team. However, one of those teams has a bit of added motivation to get to the Super Bowl.

That's New Orleans, which lost in overtime in the NFC Championship Game to the Rams last season, with a controversial pass interference no-call leaving Saints fans even more upset about the outcome. Instead of potentially reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it in the 2009 season, New Orleans was eliminated one game shy.

The Saints overcame adversity during the regular season, as they won five straight games while veteran quarterback Drew Brees was out due to injury. Plus, wide receiver Michael Thomas had a historic season, setting a new NFL single-season receptions record with 149.

Thomas also led the NFL with a career-high 1,725 receiving yards, averaging a league-best 107.8 per game.

The Saints will likely have to win at least one road game, and they may have to take down both the 49ers and Packers. But this is a talented, motivated team, and it will avenge last season's NFC Championship Game defeat.

So, what will happen when the Ravens and Saints meet in Super Bowl LIV?

No team is beating Baltimore again this season. The Ravens' offense will make more big plays, and their defense, which was ranked fourth in the NFL during the regular season, will play much better than the Saints'.

Bet on Baltimore winning its third Super Bowl title in franchise history and its first since the 2012 season.

Prediction: Ravens over Saints