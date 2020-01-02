Super Bowl 2020: Updated Favorites and Odds Entering Wild Card Weekend

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Three of the top four favorites to win Super Bowl LIV will be watching the NFL Wild Card Weekend from home.

The Baltimore Ravens, who have topped the odds chart for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign, still possess the best odds going into the postseason.

Beneath the AFC North side, some change has occurred that is reflected by home-field advantage and first-round byes.

The Kansas City Chiefs' chances to advance to Miami on February 2 increased when they earned the AFC No. 2 seed, while the San Francisco 49ers were boosted thanks to home-field advantage in the NFC.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via Caesars

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+350)

New Orleans (+600)

Green Bay (+1,000)

New England (+1,800)

Seattle (+2,200)

Minnesota (+4,000)

Buffalo (+4,000)

Philadelphia (+5,000)

Houston (+5,000)

Tennessee (+10,000)

Baltimore still carries value at +200, and this may be the best time to buy in, if you haven't already.

The Ravens' odds have the potential to drop even more as franchises are eliminated from the 12-team playoff pool and the postseason progresses.

With wins over three members of the AFC playoff field, the Ravens have proved their worth on several occasions.

Kansas City is the only squad in the AFC bracket that has beaten the Ravens, and it may be the only one with enough offensive firepower to keep up with them.

With Damien Williams, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce among others at his disposal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could challenge the Baltimore defense in a potential AFC Championship Game matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Andy Reid's team has not lost since November 10, and it does not have to leave Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional round.

That could be a significant advantage if the New England Patriots win Saturday, as it would pull them away from the home comforts they are used to at this time of year.

Even though Bill Belichick's side has not looked as strong as previous seasons, it could still pull off a run with Tom Brady at the helm.

New England went into Kansas City and won last season's AFC Championship Game, so there is a chance it resurrects its play and carves a path to Baltimore in two weeks.

Due to their prolific history under Belichick and Brady, the Patriots might be the best long-shot bet at +1,800.

After earning home-field advantage, the 49ers have been designated the NFC Super Bowl favorite by the oddsmakers.

Kyle Shanahan's side owns wins over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, and it is 6-2 at Levi's Stadium.

The main thing going against the NFC West champion is experience, as some of its key pieces, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, have not played as many playoff minutes as other stars across the NFC.

Since the Saints kept pace with the 49ers in Week 14, they could be in a decent position to advance to Miami.

To achieve that, New Orleans has to win two road games, which has proved to be difficult for any side in the last six postseasons, as No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advanced to the Super Bowl.

The Saints own the second-best NFC odds because of Green Bay's history with the 49ers.

The Packers suffered an embarrassing 37-8 defeat at Levi's Stadium in Week 12 and have struggled to put away opponents all season, as they own five double-digit wins.

Outside of the NFC's top three, it is hard to put trust in any team reaching the Super Bowl due to the multitude of injuries suffered by the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, and the Minnesota Vikings facing a tough wild-card round trip to the Superdome.

