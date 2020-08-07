Corey Davis Reportedly on Titans' PUP List After Surgery on Toe Injury

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list because of previously unreported offseason toe surgery.

Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported the news Thursday and noted the wideout "should be on course to be ready for the season," though the team hasn't released an official timetable.

Davis, 25, caught 43 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. He finished second on the team in receiving yards and receptions.

Those stats aren't exactly eye-popping, especially for a player taken fifth overall in the 2017 NFL draft. However, Davis' value goes beyond his statistical production, specifically in the run game.

Gentry Estes of the Tennesseean quoted a few Titans who spoke glowingly about Davis.

"Corey is one of the best in the league at [blocking]," Titans running back Derrick Henry said. "That's just who he is—gritty. He's just a grinder."

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan called Davis a "complete receiver," and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith called him a "complete teammate."

The 6'3", 209-pound wideout has missed just one game over the prior two seasons after a hamstring injury forced him off the field for five contests during his rookie year. Davis entered the NFL's concussion protocol and suffered ankle and hip injuries in 2019 but only missed one game because of the hip ailment.

Losing Davis would be a tough blow for the Titans given his skill sets in the run and pass game.

Without him, rookie wideout A.J. Brown should be the team's clear top target. The first-year pro out of Ole Miss dominated in his first season, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns on just 84 targets.

Adam Humphries was third on the team in targets in 2019 with 47 behind Brown and Davis, and he may see more looks as well. The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer had 37 receptions for 374 yards and two scores last year.

Kalif Raymond should see the biggest uptick in overall playing time after filling a limited role across eight appearances last season.