Vikings' Dalvin Cook at 'Full Strength' for Saints Game After Shoulder Injury

Despite missing the final two games of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be ready to go for Sunday's wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints.

"I wouldn't put a percentage on it," Cook said Wednesday, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "If I were whatever percent, I'd be out there on Sunday. So I'm gonna be ready to go, I'm gonna be at full strength, and I'm looking forward to a good football game."

The running back was already dealing with a chest injury when he took a hard hit in the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He left that contest and didn't return, eventually sitting out the next two weeks.

Minnesota lost to the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears during that stretch, but the squad had already secured a playoff berth and is still the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings need all the help they can get against the third-seeded Saints, and that likely means a healthy Cook. He practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since his injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he now seems confident about his chances to compete on wild-card weekend.

When healthy, Cook has been one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL this season with 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in 14 games. Despite his missed time, only six players had more all-purpose yards in 2019.

Considering the Vikings ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts, it's clear how important the 24-year-old is to the offense.

Alexander Mattison, who's dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out since Week 14, also practiced in full Wednesday. If Cook suffers a setback and can't play Sunday, Minnesota will have to rely on the third-round rookie to come through with a big game after he totaled 462 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per attempt in 13 appearances.

Failing that, it will hope Mike Boone can provide a strong follow-up to his 148-yard performance against the Bears in Week 17.