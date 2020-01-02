NFL Rumors: Latest Gossip Surrounding 2020 Head-Coaching Vacancies

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

When the 2020 NFL season finally arrives, either four or five franchises will have a new head coach on the sideline.

So far, though, only one of those positions is filled. Washington decided to hire Ron Rivera, formerly the coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rivera also wasted no time swiping Jack Del Rio from a broadcast job, tabbing him as the defensive coordinator.

But the rest of the coaching carousel is still picking up speed.

Along with Carolina, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are starting to make progress in their coaching searches. For now, that trio has open jobs. The most marquee position, however, is likely to be available soon.

Wait Continues for Garrett, Cowboys

The result seems inevitable. In all likelihood, Garrett will not return as the head coach in Dallas next season. However, that still isn't official.

Garrett has already twice met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones. Neither meeting ended with a resolution, and they're scheduled to convene again, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently shared context for the delay.

"Expectation continues to be Garrett and Dallas will part ways, but the Cowboys are run as a family. Garrett has been a part of family, and it's hard to part ways."

If Garrett is not retained, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will likely be top priorities—though it doesn't mean either will accept the job.

Overlap Among Panthers, Giants, Browns

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has become one of the most sought-after coordinators.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 50-year-old is scheduled to interview with the Panthers and Giants. Plus, the Browns have put in a request to meet with Bieniemy.

The Chiefs are enjoying a first-round bye in the playoffs, but Bieniemy has a busy week anyway.

Josh McDaniels is regularly labeled a top candidate among assistant coaches. According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the New England Patriots granted permission to the Panthers, Giants and Browns to speak with McDaniels.

Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has interviewed with the Panthers and is slated to meet with the Browns and Giants.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule has also been linked to all three.

Rhule, though, just finished the 2019 season on New Year's Day. Baylor wrapped up its year against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, so Rhule may soon meet with the Panthers and Giants.

Still, while his rejection should be disappointing for the Browns, they've been busy exploring other options.

Browns Connected to Long List

Are you a candidate for an NFL head-coaching job? If you haven't heard from the Browns, you're probably not.

Even beyond Bieniemy, McDaniels and McCarthy, Cleveland has targeted several other coaches.

The Browns will interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh over the weekend, according to Rapoport. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will meet with Cleveland.

Schefter said Cleveland, in addition to Saleh, is eyeing 49ers assistants Mike McDaniel and Mike LaFleur. Schefter reported the team has requested permission to meet with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman too.

Given the number of candidates involved with the Browns, a resolution shouldn't be expected soon.

