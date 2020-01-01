NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Predictions, TV Schedule and More

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The calendar may say that it's 2020, but for the 12 NFL teams heading into the postseason, the 2019 season is still alive and well.

Eight of those teams will be in action this weekend, while the four top seeds—the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers—await the results.

The action kicks off on Saturday with a pair of intriguing AFC matchups. Here, we'll dig into the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend and some of its top storylines, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

2020 NFL Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4



Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Line and O/U: HOU -3, 42.5

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line and O/U: NE -5, 44.5

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

When: 1:-5 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line and O/U: NO -7.5, 49

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line and O/U: SEA -1.5, 40

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

J.J. Watt Returning for Houston

The Houston Texans will be getting a bit of a defensive boost when they host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. Star defensive end J.J. Watt is set to make his return from a torn pectoral that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the season.

Watt played in eight games before the injury, amassing 24 tackles and 4.0 sacks. In 2018, when he played all 16 games, he finished with 16.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles. His return should provide a noticeable jolt to the Texans pass rush.

"I think activating J.J. is huge, mentally, spiritually, for sure," cornerback Bradley Roby said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

It's unclear just how big of a role Watt will play on Saturday, but his presence gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen one more thing to prepare for.

Unfortunately, Houston also placed safety Tashaun Gipson on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Eagles Add Elijah Holyfield

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles may be without top pass-catcher Zach Ertz, as he is dealing with a fractured rib and a lacerated kidney.

However, the Eagles may have a new weapon in their backfield when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On Tuesday, they signed former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield after placing defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve.

Holyfield, who is the son of boxing great Evander Holyfield, rushed for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He went undrafted back in April and spent time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Adding Holyfield gives the Eagles some needed depth in the backfield. Jordan Howard has been out since Week 9 with a stinger, while rookie Miles Sanders left last Sunday's game with an ankle injury and did not return.

According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Eagles expect Sanders to be available against Seattle.

Seahawks Won't Have Mychal Kendricks

The Seahawks are dealing with their own injuries in the backfield. They already lost Rashaad Penny for the season, then lost C.J. Prosise (broken arm) and Chris Carson (hip) two weeks ago—likely for the postseason. To bolster its backfield, Seattle brought back Marshawn Lynch, who last played in Week 16 of 2018.

Lynch rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, the game wasn't the only thing Seattle lost last Sunday. They also lost linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the postseason to a torn ACL.

Kendricks started all 14 regular-season games in which he was healthy, missing a pair in early December. He finished with 71 tackles, 3.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. His injury is the latest blow to a defense that ranked just 26th overall in the regular season.

On a positive note, coach Pete Carrol said that injured safety Quandre Diggs has a "really good chance to play" against Philadelphia, via the team's official website.